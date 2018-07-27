Victim in Auglaize County crash identified
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - The woman killed in a fatal crash in Auglaize County Friday morning has been identified.
The Auglaize County Coroner said the woman killed was 28-year-old Brittney Shankle from the Canton area.
The Coroner also said Shankle died from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries.
The accident happened around midnight at the intersection of U.S. 33 and SR-65.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a minivan collided with a semi-truck.
The driver of the minivan died at the scene.
Previous
Trotwood received federal grant to...
Next
Police need help identifying...
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Location announced for OVI checkpoint in Miami County
The specific location of the checkpoint will be announced Friday morning, July 27, 2018.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Trotwood received federal grant to help firefighters
The City of Trotwood said Friday it has received notice from the Department of Homeland Security that Trotwood Fire & Rescue has been chosen to receive an award through the Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program.Read More »
-
Victim in Auglaize County crash identified
The Auglaize County Coroner said the woman killed was 28-year-old Brittney Shankle from the Canton area.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police need help identifying Riverside theft suspects
The robbery took place at the Speedway located in the 4900 block of Burkhardt Road on July 25 around 8 p.m.Read More »
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WPAFB 4-star general announces retirement
Gen. Ellen Pawlikowski, commander of the Air Force Materiel Command, is leaving her position in September. Her successor has yet to be named, according to a statement from the Air Force.Read More »