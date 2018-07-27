Local News

Victim in Auglaize County crash identified

AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - The woman killed in a fatal crash in Auglaize County Friday morning has been identified.

The Auglaize County Coroner said the woman killed was 28-year-old Brittney Shankle from the Canton area.

The Coroner also said Shankle died from multiple blunt-force trauma injuries.

The accident happened around midnight at the intersection of U.S. 33 and SR-65.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a minivan collided with a semi-truck.

The driver of the minivan died at the scene.

