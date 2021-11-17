TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to a shooting in Trotwood at approximately 10:40 pm Tuesday night.

According to a release by the Trotwood Police Department, police were dispatched to Autumn Woods Drive on reports of a fight with shots fired. Upon arrival, the police found one victim had been shot. Detectives were called to the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect left the scene but was taken into custody not long after the incident.

This incident is still under investigation.