TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to a shooting in Trotwood at approximately 10:40 pm Tuesday night.
According to a release by the Trotwood Police Department, police were dispatched to Autumn Woods Drive on reports of a fight with shots fired. Upon arrival, the police found one victim had been shot. Detectives were called to the scene.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the suspect left the scene but was taken into custody not long after the incident.
This incident is still under investigation.