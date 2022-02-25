TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been brought to the hospital after a shooting in Trotwood overnight.

Just after midnight on Friday, February 25, officers were called to Lorimer Drive in Trotwood. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, reports say one person was shot and taken to the Miami Valley Hospital.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

A 2 NEWS photographer on the scene said that police refused to release any more information concerning the incident.

This is a breaking news story, and we are working to learn more.