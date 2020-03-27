CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is injured in a two vehicle crash on SR 4 south of SR 54 in Clark County.
Authorities say the call came in around 6:50 a.m. and as of last report, a driver was stuck in their vehicle.
CareFlight medical helicopters were contacted.
2 NEWS and WDTN.com are following this closely. It will be updated as the story develops.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- 103 & counting: Coronavirus can’t stop the party
- 1 injured in SR 4 crash
- British Prime Minister Johnson tests positive for virus
- Dayton restaurant hosts ‘Virtual Community Dinner’
- Virus test results in minutes? Scientists question accuracy