1 injured in SR 4 crash

Local News

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is injured in a two vehicle crash on SR 4 south of SR 54 in Clark County.

Authorities say the call came in around 6:50 a.m. and as of last report, a driver was stuck in their vehicle.

CareFlight medical helicopters were contacted.

2 NEWS and WDTN.com are following this closely. It will be updated as the story develops.

