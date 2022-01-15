SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to a shooting in Springfield early Saturday morning.

According to the Springfield Police Dispatch, Police were called to the 700 block of South York Street at 1:46 am Saturday. Upon arrival, officers found one person had been shot while inside the home. The extent of the victim’s injuries is not known at this time.

The Springfield Police Department said there are no suspects currently in custody, however, this incident remains under investigation by the Springfield Police.