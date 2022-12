Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was hospitalized after a house fire in Xenia overnight Thursday.

According to Xenia Police and Fire Dispatch, the call for a fire at 661 Saxony Dr. came in at 1:19 a.m. and smoke could be seen upon arrival.

Dispatch reported that three people were in the home, and one was taken to the hospital. There is no word on their condition at this time.

There is no information on what led up to the fire and this incident remains under investigation.