MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A portion of Byers Road has been shut down after two vehicles collided Friday morning.

According to Miami Township Police on the scene, a truck collided with a Saturn car in the intersection of Byers Road and Lyons Road, leaving the driver of the Saturn seriously injured. The man was brought to a local hospital.

The driver of the truck was unharmed in the crash.

Miami Township Police did not say what may have caused the collision. They will continue to investigate this incident.

The Miami Valley Fire District has requested that travelers avoid the area while crews work to clear the crash site.