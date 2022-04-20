ENGLEWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Lanes have reopened on I-70 Eastbound after two vehicles collided Wednesday morning.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a sedan and a commercial vehicle collided on I-70 east at around 5:20 am. The left lane of I-70 was closed between Hoke Road and SR 49 while crews worked to clear the scene. The crash has been contained to the left shoulder, and the lane has since reopened.

One person was injured in the crash, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Their condition is unknown at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.