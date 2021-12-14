DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police confirmed that an officer was involved in a shooting during an investigation on Hoover Avenue.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, Dayton police responded to a report of shots fired on Hoover Avenue and Evergreen Avenue on Tuesday morning around 6:55 am. Upon arrival, Dayton police found a 49-year-old man had been shot in the leg while walking his dog. The man was brought to Miami valley hospital.

Police said that the shooter, a 21-year-old man had shut himself inside his home nearby and refused to leave. SWAT and a Hostage Negotiation Team were called to the scene and began operations.

At 9:30 am, the man walked out of his house with a firearm and began moving towards the SWAT officers who opened fire. The man was apprehended and sent to a local hospital where he later died of his wounds.

Hoover Avenue is currently closed from Maplehurst Avenue to Anna Street as well as at Evergreen Ave. Dayton police have asked the public to avoid the area while they investigate the incident.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office has been called to run a criminal investigation while the DPD Professional Standards Bureau runs its own investigation.

This incident is still under investigation, and an increased police presence can be seen near the intersection.