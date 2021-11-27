DAYTON. Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a fire on Wilmington Avenue in Dayton on Saturday morning.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the fire department received the call for an apartment fire at 12:25 am on November 27.

Dispatch said that one person has been transported to Miami Valley hospital, but their condition is unknown at this time.

Dispatch did not release a cause for the blaze or the amount of damage done.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we receive more information.