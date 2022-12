Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WEST CARROLLTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is in the hospital after a kitchen fire in West Carrollton Tuesday night.

According to a Facebook post by the West Carrollton Fire Department, crews were called to the scene of a home on Peach Orchard Drive on Tuesday night for a fire.

The fire department reported that the fire was accidentally started on the stove which quickly engulfed the kitchen.

One person was taken to the hospital for burns, the post said.