DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews are working to repair a Vandalia home after a truck crashed through the walls Friday.

According to fire officials, crews were called to the 100 block of Foley Drive on reports of a car that crashed into a house.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a truck had crashed through one of the walls of the home, leaving serious damage behind. No one was seriously injured in the incident, officials said, however one resident was treated on the scene for a minor head injury.

Crews worked to secure the utilities at the home. Officials said crews are working to keep the residents in their home, however the Red Cross will be called if repairs cannot be made.