One injured after motorcycle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured after a motorcycle crash in Springfield early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 5:30 am on U.S. 68 at State Route 794.

One male was taken via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

Crews are working to see if another vehicle was involved.

