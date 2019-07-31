One injured after motorcycle crash in Springfield

Local News

by: WDTN.com Staff

Posted: / Updated:
Springfield Motorcycle Crash

Springfield Motorcycle Crash (WDTN Photo/Stacy Worley)

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured after a motorcycle crash in Springfield early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 5:30 am on U.S. 68 at State Route 794.

One male was taken via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, according to authorities.

Crews are working to see if another vehicle was involved.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS