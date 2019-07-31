One injured after motorcycle crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured after a motorcycle crash in Springfield early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just before 5:30 am on U.S. 68 at State Route 794.
One male was taken via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital with injuries that do not appear to be life-threatening, according to authorities.
Crews are working to see if another vehicle was involved.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
