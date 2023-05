DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was injured after an overnight crash on Saturday.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were called to the intersection of Chicken Bristle Road at Farmersville Johnsonville Road in Jackson Township at 3:21 a.m.

Law enforcement tells 2 NEWS the crash was single-vehicle. One person was reportedly injured, following the crash.

The condition of the person injured is not known at this time. The cause behind the crash is not known at this time.