One injured after hit-and-run crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured after a hit-and-run crash in Dayton early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened shortly after 5:30 am at the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and W. Hillcrest Ave when there was a two-vehicle crash. One of the car involved took off.

The driver of the vehicle that stayed on scene was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A turn lane was temporarily closed during the investigation but everything has since reopened.

