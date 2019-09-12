Closings
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

One injured after hit-and-run crash in Dayton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hit-and-run crash in Dayton

Hit-and-run crash in Dayton (WDTN Photo/Stacy Worley)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured after a hit-and-run crash in Dayton early Thursday morning, according to authorities.

The crash happened shortly after 5:30 am at the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and W. Hillcrest Ave when there was a two-vehicle crash. One of the car involved took off.

The driver of the vehicle that stayed on scene was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A turn lane was temporarily closed during the investigation but everything has since reopened.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS