One injured after hit-and-run crash in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured after a hit-and-run crash in Dayton early Thursday morning, according to authorities.
The crash happened shortly after 5:30 am at the intersection of Philadelphia Drive and W. Hillcrest Ave when there was a two-vehicle crash. One of the car involved took off.
The driver of the vehicle that stayed on scene was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
A turn lane was temporarily closed during the investigation but everything has since reopened.Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.