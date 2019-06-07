Local News

One injured after car strikes tree in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - One person was injured after a car struck a tree in Greenville Township in Darke County, according to the Darke County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Jones, 26, of Greenville, was driving a blue 2006 Chrysler Pacifica eastbound on Requarth Road neat Westfall Road when he failed to maintain control of the car, veering off the right side of the highway and coming to a rest after striking the tree.

Jones was transported to Wayne ER by Greenville Township Rescue then to Miami Valley Hospital by Miami Valley MICU.

The Darke County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the crash.

