One injured after car strikes tree in Darke County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) - One person was injured after a car struck a tree in Greenville Township in Darke County, according to the Darke County Sheriff's Office.

Christopher Jones, 26, of Greenville, was driving a blue 2006 Chrysler Pacifica eastbound on Requarth Road neat Westfall Road when he failed to maintain control of the car, veering off the right side of the highway and coming to a rest after striking the tree.

Jones was transported to Wayne ER by Greenville Township Rescue then to Miami Valley Hospital by Miami Valley MICU.

The Darke County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the crash.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.