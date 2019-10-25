Crash into wooded area off I-75 SB injures 1

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was injured after a car crashed in a wooded area off I-75 southbound in Miami Township early Friday morning.

The crash was reported shortly before 7:30 am on I-75 just south of I-675 near Austin Boulevard. According to authorities, a single car crashed off the side of the highway, causing minor injuries.

It has not been determined what caused the crash. Medics were requested to the scene.

