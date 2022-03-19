LUDLOW, Ohio (WDTN) — One person was taken to the hospital after a car accident in Ludlow.

According to reports, a chart bus and SUV were involved in a crash just around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in front of CJ High School in downtown Ludlow.

One person was transported to a local hospital, while the other driver was not injured. Nobody was reportedly on the charter bus involved in the accident.

Ludlow Street will be shut down until the vehicles are removed.

No further information has been made available at this time.

