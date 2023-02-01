DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been brought to the hospital after a car rolled over in Dayton Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday morning, a driver rolled their car by the intersection of Brandt Pike and Harshman Road, authorities said. When crews arrived on the scene, they found the car had landed on its roof.

One person was removed from the collision and brought to a local hospital. The severity of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Authorities did not say what may have caused the collision.