One hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a confirmed officer-involved shooting in Dayton Thursday night.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 8:50 pm in the area of West Third Street and Delphos Avenue.

No officers were injured in the incident.

One person was taken to the hospital, but the severity of their injuries is unclear at this time.

Officers issued a call for backup shortly before the shooting.

Parts of the street are blocked off by tape and at least six Dayton Police cruisers are present.

2 NEWS is at the scene, working to learn more about this developing story.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.