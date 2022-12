HARRISON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — One person has been transported to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Harrison Township.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a two-vehicle crash occurred at Turner Road and Main Street Friday around 7:30 a.m.

One person has been taken to Miami Valley Hospital, however, Dispatch reported that an additional medic has been requested.

There is no information on what led up to the crash at this time.