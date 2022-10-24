Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person has been hospitalized after falling into an elevator shaft in an abandoned Dayton building Sunday night.

According to authorities, a person fell through an elevator shaft in an abandoned building on the 700 block of East 4th Street in Dayton just before 12 a.m. Sunday.

The person was believed to be trespassing during the incident. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this point in time.

No further information has been released at this time.

