DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person was taken to the hospital after they were hit by a car in Dayton.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a person was hit near 3846 Alvin Avenue just before midnight on Tuesday.

That person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, however, their condition is unknown at this time.

Dayton police are working to determine what led up to the crash.

