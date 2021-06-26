One hospitalized after crash on Siebenthaler Ave.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to the hospital after a crash on Siebenthaler Ave.

Deputies say on Saturday around 2:53 a.m., they were called to an accident where they found a Buick northbound on Klepinger Rd. approaching Siebenthaler Ave. Upon entering the intersection, it struck a Pontiac which was traveling westbound on W. Siebenthaler Ave.

Authorities say both drivers claim to have had a green light when the crash occurred, making it unclear who was at fault.

The driver of the Buick was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The other driver went home. The accident is still under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

