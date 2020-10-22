One found guilty in kidnapping, robbery of Miamisburg elderly man dumped at waste facility

10-22 Billy Farra

Billy Joe Farra has been found guilty as charged on all counts and specifications related to the kidnapping, assault, and robbery of an elderly Miamisburg man who was found at a waste facility in Dayton. (Photo: Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A 35-year-old man has been found guilty of the kidnapping, robbery and assault of a Miamisburg man in January.

Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said Thursday Billy Joe Farra has been found guilty as charged on all counts and specifications related to the kidnapping, assault, and robbery of an elderly Miamisburg man who was found at a waste facility in Dayton.

Prosecutors say On January 15, 2020, Farra and Jessica Rose Boomershine broke into the Miamisburg home of the 85‐year‐old victim and took the victim’s firearm. After firing a round in the bedroom of the victim, the pair kidnapped the victim and took the man’s vehicle. The elderly man was assaulted and, at gunpoint, was forced to give up his ATM PIN. Farra drove to an ATM and took money from the victim’s account.

Eventually, Farra and according to prosecutors, Boomershire, tied the man up and put him inside the trunk of his car, which was abandoned at the Rumpke waste facility on East Monument Avenue in Dayton. The elderly man was able to locate and pull the emergency release inside the vehicle’s trunk. The victim then entered the Rumpke facility where he was later discovered by employees.

The victim was able to identify one of the defendants as someone he had recently met at a local casino. Detectives eventually located both Farra and the woman and took them into custody.

After a bench trial, the judge found Farra guilty as charged for:

  • Two counts of Aggravated Robbery
  • Two counts of Aggravated Burglary
  • Two counts of Felonious Assault
  • Two counts of Kidnapping
  • One count of Grand Theft of a motor vehicle
  • One count of Grand Theft of a firearm
  • One count of Misuse of a Credit Card

Farra was also found guilty on 3‐year firearm specifications, which were included on all of the counts except for the counts of misuse of a credit card and grand theft of a firearm. Farra will be sentenced on November 17.

Boomershine is scheduled for a jury trial beginning Monday, November 16, 2020.

