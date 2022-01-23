SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN)- One person is dead and three others are injured after a house fire in Sidney, Sunday.

Fire crews responded to a reported structure fire with two trapped inside on Elm Street, near Broadway Avenue, around 11:15 a.m., Sunday morning, according to a release from the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services. Crews arrived to find a single family home with heavy fire and smoke showing throughout the structure. Firefighters and medics on scene were told one occupant was still inside the home and three were outside needing medical attention.

Firefighters found one victim inside the house during their first search. The identity of the deceased is being withheld until next of kin can be notified. No other occupants were found inside the house.

Three people were taken to Wilson Health in Sidney with injuries. No firefighters were injured in the fire.

A Box Alarm was called, recalling off-duty Sidney firefighters along with fire crews from Anna, Lockington and a Piqua Medic. AES and CenterPoint Energy were called to the scene to secure the utilities.

The home was heavily damaged. The cost of damage to the house is estimated to be $54,000, with an estimated $10,000 to the house’s contents. Some minor damage was caused to the neighboring houses.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. The fire is under investigation by the Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services Fire Investigation Unit and the State Fire Marshal’s office.