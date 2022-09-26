WILMINGTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person is dead after a three-vehicle crash in Greene County on Sunday evening.

According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 on Interstate 71 near milepost 58.

OSHP reported that a black 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, a black 2012 Honda Civic and a white 2008 Ford E-350 van were all traveling southwest on Interstate 71 nearing a construction zone. The Malibu and the Civic were slowed or stopped in traffic when the Ford van struck the Civic in the rear end. The crash pushed the Civic into the Malibu and all three vehicles traveled off the left side of the road.

The left rear passenger of the Civic was pronounced dead at the scene by Jefferson Township EMS and the Greene County Coroner’s Office.

The driver of the Malibu was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Jamestown.

The driver of the Civic was taken by MedFlight to Kettering Hospital and the front passenger was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the OSHP.