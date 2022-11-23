Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WAYNE TWP., Ohio (WDTN) — A man is dead after a semi and farm tractor crashed in Wayne Township.

According to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, crews were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 42 near Cedar Hill Road just before 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

OSHP reported that the semi, driven by a 68-year-old Middletown man, and the tractor, operated by 63-year-old Estey Pringle of Waynesville, were traveling southbound on U.S. Route 42.

Preliminary investigation showed that the semi struck the tractor in the rear, then traveled off the side of the roadway, through the median and across the northbound lanes, overturning in a ditch.

Pringle was thrown from the tractor and succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the semi had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Miami Valley Hospital via CareFlight. OSHP said he sustained life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for approximately eight hours, however, it has since reopened.