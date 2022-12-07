Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CHAMPAIGN CO., Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died and another is injured after two cars collided in Champaign County on Tuesday.

According to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday a call came in for a head-on crash on the 2700 block of Clark Road.

Upon arrival, police reported that a 2018 Hyundai Sonata was traveling northbound on Clark Road when the driver went left of center, striking a 2019 Buick Encore head on. After being struck, the Buick went off the right side of the roadway and rolled onto its side.

The sheriff’s office reported that the driver of the Buick was trapped and had to be extricated by Fire/EMS crews. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Hyundai was removed from the vehicle, which had caught fire, by citizens in the area. Crews attempted to perform life-saving measures, however, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their identity is being withheld until next of kin has been properly notified, the sheriff’s office said.