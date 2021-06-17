One dead in two-car Clark County crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – OSP said Thursday one person was killed in a two-car crash in Madison Township in Clark County.

The crash involving two vehicles happened around 7:30 Thursday morning in the 10000 block of South Charleston Pike in South Charleston.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol told 2 NEWS crews are working to remove one person from a vehicle. 2 NEWS has a crew on the way to the scene. We will keep you updated when more information is available.