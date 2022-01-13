DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after a pedestrian strike late Wednesday night, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

According to Highway Patrol, the man was struck by a car around 11:55 pm on Wednesday, January 12. The collision happened at the corner of US-40 and Dog Leg Road by the Dayton International Airport.

The man who was hit did not survive his injuries, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said more information would be released later.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.