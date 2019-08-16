MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was killed in a crash in Miami County Friday morning, authorities confirm.

The crash happened shortly before noon at the intersection of U.S. 36 and North Lena-Palenstine Road near Piqua. Authorities say that the crash involved three juvenile females.

One person was taken to an area hospital by ground while another was transported to an area hospital by CareFlight.

No other information has been released about the person who died or the others injured. A crash reconstruction team from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office is on scene.

Piqua Fire Department, Johnson-St. Paris Rescue Squad, Piqua Fire Medic and Rescue Services, and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

