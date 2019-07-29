One dead in Mercer County crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mercer County late Sunday night.

Crews were dispatched to a crash that was reported by a passerby on State Route 274 east of Saint John’s Road at around 11:45 pm Sunday.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, a 2002 Ford F150 pickup truck was traveling eastbound on S.R. 274 when it went off the north side of the road way and struck a pole. The driver of the truck was ejected after crashing into the pole.

The driver, identified as 17-year-old Zoe A. Lane of New Bremen, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Chickasaw Fire Department, St. Henry Squad, and MCERV.

The crash remains under investigation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.