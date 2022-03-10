PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been confirmed dead in a car crash involving a semi on I-70 westbound.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), one person died in a crash on I-70 westbound that occurred around 4 p.m. on Thursday.

OSP said the crash happened approximately two miles from State Route 503.

It is unknown at this time if anyone has been injured.

Traffic is currently being routed onto S.R. 503.

