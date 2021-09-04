One dead following overnight fire in Dayton

The Dayton Fire Department responded to a report of “smoke in the area” around 11:00 pm Friday night, according to a release. They found a one-and-a-half-story home on fire. (Kenneth Jarosik, WDTN)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton home burned down Friday night with one victim found dead inside, Dayton Fire Department says.

The Dayton Fire Department responded to a report of “smoke in the area” around 11:00 pm Friday night, according to a release. They found a one-and-a-half-story home on fire.

The home was difficult for the fire crews to enter, the department said, due to ‘extreme hoarding conditions’ blocking several points of entry. Crews were able to force entry through a rear window and found an unconscious victim inside.

The department said the crew moved the victim outside for evaluation and treatment only to determine the man had already died. Dayton Fire Department Investigators are partnering with Montgomery County Coroner’s Office to determine the victim’s cause of death.

The next morning, Dayton Fire Department crews returned to the scene to extinguish remaining smoldering areas that were deep-seated under the hoarding conditions throughout the home. The department said all burning materials were removed, and the site is now secure.

The department said it is currently investigating what caused the fire.

The Dayton Fire Department says this incident only underscores the need for residents to have working smoke detectors in their homes and maintain at least two ways out of every room to facilitate escape in the event of a fire.