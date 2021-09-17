One dead after two vehicle crash in Miami County

Miami Valley News

by: Mike Ullery | Miami Valley Today

Posted: / Updated:

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (Miami Valley Today) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 40 in Bethel Township Friday evening. 

Lt. Chris Bobb of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash occurred at 5:48 p.m. when a vehicle driven by the victim stopped at a stop sign on Solar Drive then attempted to make a left turn onto U.S. Rt. 40 when she pulled into the path of another vehicle. 

Bobb said that the victim’s car was struck on the driver’s side near the front wheel causing it to overturn. The victim, a female in her 40s from outside Miami County, was not wearing a seat belt and was partially ejected from her vehicle. 

The victim was pinned under her overturned car. Bobb said that several witnesses to the crash managed to roll the vehicle back onto its wheels, and off the victim. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released panding notification of relatives. 

The driver of the other car was not transported from the scene. 

U.S. Rt. 40 was closed in the vicinity of the crash while a crash reconstruction team worked at the scene. 

The crash remains under investigation by Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies. 

