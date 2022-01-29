TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after a single-car crash on Shiloh Springs Road in Trotwood.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call came in for a crash on the 1700 block of Shiloh Springs Road around 2:30 am. The coroner was called around 4:45 am.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed that one person has died in the crash. It is unknown if anyone else was involved in the crash and no other injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as we learn more about the situation.