One dead after single-car crash in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a single-car crash in Springfield Tuesday evening.

Springfield Police tell 2 NEWS it happened around 7:15 pm in the 1600 block of South Center Boulevard. They say the victim was a male, but could not immediately disclose his name or age.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the accident.

The incident remains under investigation.

