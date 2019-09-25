Breaking News
One dead after single-car crash in Springfield

One dead after single-car crash in Springfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
CAR CRASH GENERIC_101581

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a single-car crash in Springfield Tuesday evening.

Springfield Police tell 2 NEWS it happened around 7:15 pm in the 1600 block of South Center Boulevard. They say the victim was a male, but could not immediately disclose his name or age.

It is unclear at this time what may have caused the accident.

The incident remains under investigation.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS