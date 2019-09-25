SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a single-car crash in Springfield Tuesday evening.
Springfield Police tell 2 NEWS it happened around 7:15 pm in the 1600 block of South Center Boulevard. They say the victim was a male, but could not immediately disclose his name or age.
It is unclear at this time what may have caused the accident.
The incident remains under investigation.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Group performs random acts of kindness in honor of shooting victims
- 9/11 firefighter travels hundreds of miles to spread acts of kindness in Dayton
- One dead after single-car crash in Springfield
- Woman pleads guilty to harboring grandson from returning to jail
- Locals worry about wildlife amid border wall construction