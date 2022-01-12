HAGERSTOWN, IN (WDTN)- One man is dead after a shooting in Wayne County, Wednesday afternoon.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victim as 39-year-old Thomas D. Pierce.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Treaty Line Road, south of Hagerstown, on a report of a shooting around 3 p.m., according to a release. Officers found Pierce dead at the scene. Pierce’s death appeared to be from a gunshot wound.

An initial investigation determined that the shooting seems to be an isolated incident in which both parties knew each other. The Sheriff’s Office says that the shooting does not appear to be random and that there is no known threat to the community. The Sheriff’s Office is withholding the names of others involved until the investigation is complete.

Wayne County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and the Indiana State Police are continuing to investigate the incident.