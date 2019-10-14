One dead after shooting in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is dead after a shooting in Middletown Saturday night.

Police were called at around 10 pm to 9th Ave. where they found a man’s body on the ground. Authorities say 35-year-old Michael O’Neil Stewart died at the scene in an apparent drug deal gone wrong.

Investigators also say the suspect stole money from Stewart’s house after killing him.

The investigation is ongoing.

