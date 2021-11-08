HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – Deputies from the Harrison Township Sheriff’s sub-station responded to a shooting at approximately 9:20 pm on Forest Park Court Sunday night.

On November 7, deputies arrived to find a man sitting in a car with a gunshot wound to the head, as well as other evidence of a shooting, Sheriff Rob Streck said in a release.

Crews transported the man to the Grandview Medical Center where he died not long after. The Sheriff said the suspect’s vehicle, described as a white Honda, fled the scene.

This case is still under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.