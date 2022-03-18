CLAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the victim of a single-car crash into a utility pole on Diamond Mill Road early Friday morning.

Not long after 2:30 am, 24-year-old Aaron Burr Gagnier Jr. from Brookville was traveling north on Diamond Mill Road in a 2021 Chevrolet Malibu when he drove off the left side of the road and struck a utility pole, OSP said, overturning his car. The car came to rest on its top on the right side of the road by Upper Lewisburg Salem Road.

A medic was called, but Gagnier was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sergeant Jordan Monnin with OSP said that the Gagnier was not ejected from the car and that he was the only person in the car at the time.

Diamond Mill Road has reopened to traffic. This incident remains under investigation, and no cause for the crash has been released.

The electric company was notified of the crash, but no lines were downed.