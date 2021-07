TROY, Ohio (WDTN)- Troy Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash on Friday as 63-year-old Lawrence E. Earley of Piqua.

The crash happened on South Dorset Drive in the vicinity of Trinity Church.



According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. when Earley, driving north, went left of center. His vehicle went off the roadway and rolled over. Earley was pronounced dead at the scene.