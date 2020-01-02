One dead after rollover crash in Greene County

JAMESTOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was killed after a rollover crash in Greene County early in the morning on New Year’s Day, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Shortly after 6 am Wednesday, a 2003 Ford Escape crashed after traveling westbound on U.S. 35 near Jamestown. The Ford Escape went off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

The driver of the vehicle, Lebriska Powers, was the only one in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Powers was wearing a seatbelt.

Officials continue to investigate the crash.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.