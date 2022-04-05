PREBLE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after a single-car crash Tuesday morning.

According to the Dayton post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, officers were dispatched around 7:50 am to the intersection of Eaton-Lewisburg Road and Kaylor Road.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a single car had crashed, killing the driver. Dayton OSP said that no other victims were involved in the crash. The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate this crash.