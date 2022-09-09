DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A person is dead after attempting to cross a roadway in Darke County on Thursday.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, at around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, crews along with the coroner were dispatched to the 4700 block of State Route 49 on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian.

Police reported that investigation revealed that a black 2005 Volvo S40 driven by a 20-year-old man was traveling southeast on SR-49 at the same time a pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway from a private drive. The pedestrian was struck by the vehicle and reportedly succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Volvo and his juvenile passenger were treated and released at the scene.

This crash remains under investigation.