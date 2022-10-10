Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — A person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Middletown on Saturday.

According to a Facebook post by the Middletown Division of Police, officers responded to Roosevelt Boulevard and Carolina Street around 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8 on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

Upon arrival, Middletown police found the driver of the motorcycle to be dead.

Middletown police reported that speed and impairment are being investigated as possible causes of the crash.