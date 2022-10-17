PIQUA, Ohio (WDTN) — A person is dead after a mobile home fire in Piqua on Saturday.

According to our partners at Miami Valley Today, the fire broke out around 3 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Police said the fire occurred at South Main Street and that neighbors called it in.

The trailer was fully involved, said Miami Valley Today, and crews worked for nearly three hours to extinguish the fire and remaining hot spots.

Two trailers on each side of the mobile home sustained some damage, and at least one of them had its utilities turned off due to the fire.

It is unclear at this time how many people lived in the mobile home, however, American Red Cross was called to assist those who are displaced.

The Miami County Coroner’s Office was called and transported the unidentified person from the scene.

No other injuries were reported, according to police.