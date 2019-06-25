One dead after massive house fire in Fairborn

FAIRBORN, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has died after a massive fire broke out at a house in Fairborn early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews were dispatched to the house on North Haven Drive near Marchmont Drive at around 1:30 am.

When firefighters arrived, think smoke and fire were billowing from the side of the house and roof.

Crews worked quickly to knock down the fire so they could get into the house to rescue the reported person inside, however the person died shortly after being found.

“Crews did a phenomenal job of isolating it to the bravo side of the structure and we were able to fight the fire enough to get in and do a good primary search,” Chief Dave Reichert of the Fairborn Fire Department said. “That’s where we located the victim.”

A cause of the fire is still under investigation. The Fire Marshal will be on scene later Tuesday to investigate.

