DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been confirmed dead after a car crash revealed a gunshot victim in the driver’s seat.

According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the driver crashed into a parked car around 2 am on the corner of Ferguson Avenue and West Grand Avenue. The owner of the parked car went to help the driver who crashed, only to find he was suffering from gunshot wounds.

The Montgomery County Coroner was called to the scene and confirmed that one person from the scene has died.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated as we learn more.